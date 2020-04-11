|
PRECOURT, FSC, BR. EDMOND P.
75, of Christian Brothers Center, Narragansett, Rhode Island, died on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Br. Edmond was born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 20, 1944 and grew up in Central Falls, RI. He was the only child of the late Raymond W. Precourt and Mary T. (Bruce) Precourt. He is survived by his Uncle Ned Bruce, Aunt and Uncle Catherine and Girard O'Reilly; and Cousins Marsha Pisaturo and Dennis P. O'Reilly. He entered the Long Island/New England (LINE) District of the Brothers of the Christian Schools after graduating from Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, Rhode Island in 1963. After finishing the Novitiate in 1964, Br. Edmond Patric went to the Scholasticate of the Brothers at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., graduating in 1968. From there he began teaching at St. Gabriel's School in East Elmhurst, New York for two years. He then went to LaSalle Military Academy (LSMA) in Oakdale, New York where he taught, served as International Recruiter, Director of Admissions, and Vice President for Academic Relations. A Spanish major in college, he utilized and perfected his command of the language during this capacity at LSMA in the various countries he worked. From 1984 - 1985 he ran Bright Day Travel in Oakdale. During this time Br. Edmond earned his Master's Degree from St. Mary's College. He returned to Rhode Island to serve as the Principal of The Ocean Tides School in Narragansett from 1985 until 1993. He completed a six-month retreat at the Sangre de Cristo Retreat Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1993 before returning again to the Christian Brothers Center, Narragansett, as Auxiliary Visitor from 1993 to 1996. In 1996 he became the Principal of The Prout School in Wakefield, Rhode Island, until returning to Christian Brothers Center in Narragansett to serve as the Visitor/Provincial. In 2009 the LINE District merged with Baltimore, New York, and Toronto Districts to form the District of Eastern North America (DENA), and Br. Edmond remained at Christian Brothers Center, Narragansett as the Executive Director and Property Development Director of the De LaSalle Christian Brothers. He served as Executive Director of the Christian Brothers Center until 2018 but maintained his role as Director of Development until his death. Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket had planned on inducting Br. Edmond into their Hall of Fame on March 21st, however, due to Covid 19, the event will now take place on September 19, 2020, and Br. Edmond will now be inducted posthumously.
Br. Edmond had a zest for life and will be remembered for his melodious voice, his penchant for dancing, and his infectious laugh. His involvement in numerous Boards and Committees, as well as his skilled ability to competently handle intricate business matters, combined with his compassionate and understanding personality, was respected and appreciated by all who met him.
Funeral and burial will be private. A Memorial Celebration of Br. Edmond's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Christian Brothers Center Endowment Fund, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020