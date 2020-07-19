D'ATTELO, EDMUND A., SR.,
92, of Barrington, R.I. entered into eternal rest on July 14, 2020 at his home after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Marie E. (Hackett) D'Attelo for 64 years. Edmund was born in Southport, CT to James V. and Angelina D'Attelo. He was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School, attended Fairfield University, and was a proud US Army Veteran who served during World War II. Edmund was a lifelong member of both the American Legion and the VFW. He also served as Chaplain, Thomas H. Mellow, Jr. Memorial Post No. 9742.
Edmund enjoyed a lengthy career in the heavy construction industry beginning with D'Addario Services in Bridgeport, CT. Subsequent to the hiring recommendation a close business associate made to the owner of the M.A. Gammino Construction company in Cranston, RI., Edmund brought his family to live in Barrington. The highlight of his career included an instrumental role in the pouring of over 75,000 cubic yards of concrete during the building of the Newport Bridge, a major M.A. Gammino construction project.
In 2000, after retiring from the construction industry and closing a gardening business he had started, he returned to school having never lost sight of the value of education. In 2009, he earned a B.A. in history as one of the oldest graduates of RI College.
He enjoyed reading and gardening but was happiest when surrounded by his family as he shared countless stories of growing up in his beloved Southport.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Anne Marie D'Attelo of Bristol, RI, James V. D'Attelo and his wife Patrizia of Livorno, Italy, Maryellen and her husband Timothy Meehan of Barrington, RI, and Edmund A. D'Attelo, Jr. of Westport, MA and his fiance Tawna Couto; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Clelia Tenerowicz of Ludlow, MA and several nieces and nephews.
Edmund was a communicant and usher at St. Luke's Church.
The family is especially grateful to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for the care and compassion provided to Edmund during the last weeks of his life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke's Church, Washington Road, Barrington, RI on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.. Burial will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Fairfield, CT.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Edmund's memory to the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT, 06890 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
.