DALO, EDMUND N.
86, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Virginia M. (Navaretta) Dalo.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Natale and Elizabeth (Martone) Dalo.
Mr. Dalo was a carpenter, locksmith and had worked for the State of Rhode Island before retiring. He loved his family and his home.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Kenneth E. Dalo and his wife Ann Marie of Johnston; and three grandsons, Kenneth, Edmund and Michael Dalo. He was the father of the late Edmund Dalo and his wife Marilyn Dalo; and brother of the late Dora Zampa, Ann DiSarro, Emily Macari, Vito Dalo and Albert Dalo.
His funeral will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS FRIDAY 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019