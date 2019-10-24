The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Dalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund N. Dalo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund N. Dalo Obituary
DALO, EDMUND N.
86, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Virginia M. (Navaretta) Dalo.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Natale and Elizabeth (Martone) Dalo.
Mr. Dalo was a carpenter, locksmith and had worked for the State of Rhode Island before retiring. He loved his family and his home.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Kenneth E. Dalo and his wife Ann Marie of Johnston; and three grandsons, Kenneth, Edmund and Michael Dalo. He was the father of the late Edmund Dalo and his wife Marilyn Dalo; and brother of the late Dora Zampa, Ann DiSarro, Emily Macari, Vito Dalo and Albert Dalo.
His funeral will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 8:45am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS FRIDAY 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now