I would like to say that it has been an honor knowing Edna for the 10 years I have worked at cedar crest. She is most loving, caring, gentle, intelligent woman. Always talked with me about her life and experiences, always asked about my life and always knew when something was wrong with me. It was also a pleasure getting to know some of her nieces and her son Mark, whom she talked about often. She adored her family. I am so thankful that I was with her when she passed and able to sit by her side so she wasn’t alone, especially during this pandemic and strict visiting rules. I will never forget her. My prayers and condolences to her family. May she rest in paradise!

Stephanie (from cedarcrest)

Friend