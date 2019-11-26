|
LEONARD, EDNA V., (AUCOIN)
98, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Brentwood By the Bay. She was the beloved wife of the late George F. Leonard, and a daughter of the late Frank A. and Loretta (Jacob) Aucoin. Edna was a founding member of St. Kevin Church, and a member of the Meadowlock Seniors. She is survived by four sons, Vincent J., Daniel F., Paul G., and David J. Leonard; one sister, Constance Berg; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael Leonard; sister of the late George, Frederick, Norman, Emile, and Henry Aucoin, Thelma Whittier, and Cecile Knott. A visitation will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 8-9 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, at 9:30 AM. Burial will be in the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 26, 2019