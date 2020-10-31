FIRST ANNIVERSARY 10/31/2019 SGT EDMOND F. MALLOY JR. Ed Malloy was an "All Around Good Guy". He was a good husband, a good father, a good cop, and a "Good American". He was a U.S. Marine and a Dessert Storm veteran. Ed loved people and we all loved him right back. He was proud to be a Providence Police Officer. He courageously battled cancer and developed his "Malloy Strong" fund at Rhode Island Hospital, that still helps people with cancer. We lost a great guy but God gained a good fighter. WALTER WANDA McLAUGHLIN





