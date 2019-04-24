MACERA, EDUARDA (CIACCIARELLI)

Born on September 8th, 1923, the Virgin Mother's Birthday, died on April 20th, 2019, Holy Saturday. Born in Castelnuovo Parano, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Assunta Ciacciarelli and is predeceased by her brothers Giovanni and Angelo, her sister Anastasia, and her niece Sabetta Casale. She was married to Erasmo Macera for 69 years. In addition to her husband, Eduarda (Tuardina) leaves 2 sons; Angelo Macera and his wife Joyce of North Providence, and Luigi Macera and his wife Stella of Hope. She also leaves her 4 beloved grandchildren, Marc and his wife Jen of East Greenwich, Chris of Oakland, California, and Eduarda and Camilla of Hope. Further, she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews from Italy as well as many relatives and friends here and in Italy who loved her deeply. Eduarda lived a wonderful and full life for 95 years. She worked at Colonial Knife in Providence, RI for over 40 years and was a communicant of St. Rocco's Church in Johnston. She loved cooking, working in her garden, and watching her grandchildren grow up. She adored her husband, sons, and grandchildren and was the host of many family functions and gatherings for many years. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.