Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Traverse St
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eduardo Tavares
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eduardo B. Tavares

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eduardo B. Tavares Obituary
TAVARES, EDUARDO B.
83, of Gallup St., Providence, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Agrinoalda F. (Maroto) Tavares.
Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Jose Teixeira Tavares and the late Aurina (Barbosa) Tavares.
He leaves his four daughters; Zenaide Tavares, Zelia Tavares, Geraldina Tavares all of Providence, Oriana Pinheiro and her husband Emanuel of Shelton, CT, his grandson Joshua and his wife Marie of East Hartford, CT, his granddaughter Catherine Pinheiro of Shelton, CT and his great grandson Fredrik Pinheiro. He was also the brother of Maria Olga Medeiros, Geraldina De Medeiros, Laureno Tavares, Laudalino Tavares all of Pawcatuck, CT and the late Jose B. Tavares.
His funeral will begin on Tuesday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-8pm. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eduardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -