TAVARES, EDUARDO B.
83, of Gallup St., Providence, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Agrinoalda F. (Maroto) Tavares.
Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Jose Teixeira Tavares and the late Aurina (Barbosa) Tavares.
He leaves his four daughters; Zenaide Tavares, Zelia Tavares, Geraldina Tavares all of Providence, Oriana Pinheiro and her husband Emanuel of Shelton, CT, his grandson Joshua and his wife Marie of East Hartford, CT, his granddaughter Catherine Pinheiro of Shelton, CT and his great grandson Fredrik Pinheiro. He was also the brother of Maria Olga Medeiros, Geraldina De Medeiros, Laureno Tavares, Laudalino Tavares all of Pawcatuck, CT and the late Jose B. Tavares.
His funeral will begin on Tuesday at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-8pm. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019