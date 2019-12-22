|
|
DUNN, EDWARD A
82, died Monday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice in Providence. He was the husband of Frances (Farley) Dunn and Father of Edward F. Dunn, II of Barrington and Christopher Dunn of Providence. Ed was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and was a navy veteran serving in the Seabee's. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11am in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St. Providence with visitation beginning at 10am. Complete obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019