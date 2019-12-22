Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Dunn Obituary
DUNN, EDWARD A
82, died Monday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice in Providence. He was the husband of Frances (Farley) Dunn and Father of Edward F. Dunn, II of Barrington and Christopher Dunn of Providence. Ed was a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and was a navy veteran serving in the Seabee's. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11am in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St. Providence with visitation beginning at 10am. Complete obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -