Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
297 Laurel Hill Avenue
Cranston, RI
LICCIARDI, EDWARD A.
a lifelong resident of Cranston passed away March 8, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Mary (Casparino) Licciardi.
Edward was a Funeral Director and Embalmer for 35 years and an embalmers supply sales representative for 25 years. He was a former member of the Rhode Island Funeral Directors Association. Edward is survived by many cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial FRIDAY at 11 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Online condolences visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
