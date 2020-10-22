1/1
Edward A. Melucci
{ "" }
Melucci, Edward A.
92, of Providence, RI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the husband of the late Delores Melucci. Edward was the son of the late Edward and Carolina Melucci. Edward is survived by his sister Frances Messore, grandson Michael E. Melucci, and several nieces and nephews. Edward was the father of Edward M. Melucci and grandfather of the late Edward M. Melucci Jr. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 9:30 am, in the Mount Pleasant Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland. For further information and condolences, please visit mountpleasantfh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Mount Pleasant Funeral Home
