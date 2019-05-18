RICHARDS, SR., EDWARD A.

80, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Iris M. (Pace) Richards for 56 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward and Irene (Pichette) Richards.

Besides his wife, he was the loving father of Patricia A. Richards-Mitsmenn and her husband Timothy of Burrillville, Doreen Marie Richards of Johnston, and Edward A. Richards, Jr. and his wife Lucy of Shelton, CT; cherished grandfather of Joshua D. Richards, Eric C. Richards, Andrew E. Doyle, Owen A. Richards, Angelica M. Salcedo, Edward A. Richards, III and the late Samantha Marie Richards; dear brother of Christopher Richards, Marie Wheeler, Margaret Swagger, Lillian Gordon, Alice Conneally, and the late Roger, Mark and Philip Richards. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Chloe.

His funeral will be held on Monday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Sunday from 4 - 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Founders Affiliate, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Published in The Providence Journal on May 18, 2019