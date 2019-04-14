Home

Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
Pawtucket Avenue
Rumford, RI
ROWAN, Jr., EDWARD A.
Edward A. "Tony" Rowan, Jr., 76, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center. He was the husband of the late Maryann (Holland) Callahan-Rowan and the late Florence (Land) Rowan. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Edward A. and Mildred (Lane) Rowan. Tony was an Insurance Agent for many years before he retired. He leaves one sister, Diane Fox of Seekonk, two nieces, Dr. Christine Fox and her husband Theodore Clement of Cranston and Karen Heindl and her husband Brent of New Jersey, one great niece, Bridget Heindl and one great nephew, Aidan Heindl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M in St. Margaret Church, Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. In lieu of flowers contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
