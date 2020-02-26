|
|
SNEESBY, EDWARD A.
90, of Vista Drive, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at home. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa C. (O'Connor) Sneesby.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Edward and Overlena (Patenaude) Sneesby, he had lived in Lincoln for the past sixty-five years.
Mr. Sneesby worked as a compositor for the Pawtucket Times, retiring in 1992.
He was an avid reader, and enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and tending to his flower garden, but most importantly he cherished spending time with his family. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Mongeau of Lincoln, and Cynthia Rebello, and her husband David, of East Greenwich; one son, Robert Sneesby of Johnston; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Mongeau, Catherine Mongeau, Nolan Mongeau, Joshua LaRose, Brandyn LaRose, Christopher Sneesby, Ashley Rebello and Stephanie Rebello; and five great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Frederick Sneesby and Alma Lenz.
His funeral will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial with military honors will follow in the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to , attn: Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2020