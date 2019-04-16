|
Tanner, Edward A. " Sonny"
83, of Bristol, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol, surrounded by his family.
He was the husband of the late Nancy (Alger) Tanner.
He was born in Warren, son of the late Milton and Eva (Mello) Tanner.
Ed was an Auto Mechanic and Service Manager for Bristol County Dodge, for many years. Sonny was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and the RI National Guard. A Bristol resident since 1964, coming from Warren. He was a member of the St. James Lutheran Church in Barrington. Ed enjoyed spending time with family at his property in Vermont, where he built his cabin. Mr. and Mrs. Tanner enjoyed square dancing, camping and travelling. He liked woodworking and was a "Mr. Fix It".
He is survived by his children Linda & Frank Borges of Riverside, Robert & Pamela Tanner of Swansea, MA and Edward & Elizabeth Tanner of Bristol.
Mr. Tanner was the brother of Bruce & Joanne Tanner of Riverside, Clark & Judy Tanner of Tiverton.
He was the grandfather of 7, and the great grandfather of 3 and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mr. Tanner's Calling hours on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 4-8pm, in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, with a Celebration of his life service at 7:30pm in the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2019