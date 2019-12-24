The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Vitalo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Vitalo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Vitalo Obituary
VITALO, EDWARD A.
73, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lola M. (D'Attilio) Vitalo for over 51 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carmen Vitalo and Lucy (Padulla) Ciolli.
Edward worked in the Warwick Public School Department for thirty years before retiring. He then went on to work for Nordstrom for fifteen years before retiring in 2014.
Ed never gave up his fight with pancreatic cancer. He not only fought for himself, but for all others battling cancer. He was a proud member of PFAC at the Lifespan Cancer Institute.
His passions included going to the beach, gardening, music and his dear wife's cooking. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Besides his wife Lola, he is survived by his loving sons, Edward "Ted" A. Vitalo, Jr. and his wife Dina of Cranston, and Anthony E. Vitalo and his partner Dan Rapoza of Warwick; cherished grandchildren, Justin Vitalo, Lily Vitalo and Gia Bonaminio; dear brother Paul Vitalo of West Warwick.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on FRIDAY MORNING from 8:00 – 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Edward Vitalo to: Lifespan Cancer Institute, 139 Point Street Providence RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now