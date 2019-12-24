|
VITALO, EDWARD A.
73, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Lola M. (D'Attilio) Vitalo for over 51 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Carmen Vitalo and Lucy (Padulla) Ciolli.
Edward worked in the Warwick Public School Department for thirty years before retiring. He then went on to work for Nordstrom for fifteen years before retiring in 2014.
Ed never gave up his fight with pancreatic cancer. He not only fought for himself, but for all others battling cancer. He was a proud member of PFAC at the Lifespan Cancer Institute.
His passions included going to the beach, gardening, music and his dear wife's cooking. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Besides his wife Lola, he is survived by his loving sons, Edward "Ted" A. Vitalo, Jr. and his wife Dina of Cranston, and Anthony E. Vitalo and his partner Dan Rapoza of Warwick; cherished grandchildren, Justin Vitalo, Lily Vitalo and Gia Bonaminio; dear brother Paul Vitalo of West Warwick.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on FRIDAY MORNING from 8:00 – 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Edward Vitalo to: Lifespan Cancer Institute, 139 Point Street Providence RI 02903. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 24, 2019