Our Lady Of Montana Carmel Chu
141 State St
Bristol, RI 02809
(401) 253-9449
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
141 State St.
Bristol, RI
Edward Albert Dennegan

Edward Albert Dennegan Obituary
DENNEGAN, Edward Albert
precious infant son of Ryan J. and Nora H. (Downing) Dennegan. "Our greatest gift and lasting memory". Beloved grandson of James G. and Paula (Lynch) Downing of Little Compton, and Steven J. and Denise J. (LaBrie) Dennegan of West Greenwich; great-grandson of Catherine P. Downing, the late James Downing of Co. Cork, Ireland, and Runell B. LaBrie, the late Albert LaBrie of Coventry; nephew of Caitlin Mary Downing, James G. Downing, Jr., Joseph E. Downing, Gemma E. Downing, and Shane S. Dennegan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of the Angels Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State St., Bristol, RI. Interment will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
