Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
472 Atwells Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
ZARSKI, EDWARD C.
82, of North Providence, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen (D' Amore) Zarski for 58 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late John and Lucy (Zarputochna) Zarski.
Mr. Zarski worked in the Facilities and Maintenance Department of the Rhode Island Superior Court for 25 years before retiring. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.
A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, in addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Edward C. Zarski, Jr. and his wife Denise; two grandchildren, Joseph and Matthew Zarski; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Stanley Popiel, Frank Popiel and Joseph Zarski
Visitation will be held Saturday Morning, November 2, 2019 from 8:15 - 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., celebrated by Ed's nephew, Rev. Joseph Upton, in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
