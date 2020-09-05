1/1
Edward Conaty
1952 - 2020
Conaty, Edward
Edward L Conaty died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 1st after a series of health issues. Ed was a long-time resident of Greenville RI, where he tended his roses and was active in the pond association. More recently, he had moved to North Providence to be closer to his son Ryan, daughter-in-law Megan, and beloved granddaughters Alice and Claire Conaty.
A son of Edward and Gladys Conaty of Smithfield, he was an alumnus of LaSalle Academy and Syracuse University. His book of sonnets, "Rosescapes" remains highly regarded and his guitar compositions "The Vicar of Smoothe" and "Dr. Jump" were works of which he was especially proud.
Edward is also survived by his siblings: Mary Burke, Kathleen Dudemaine, Margaret Conaty, Thomas Conaty, and Teresa Tiernan. A Mass in celebration of his life will follow at a later date.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
