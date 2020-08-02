MACCARONE JR., EDWARD DANTE
69, of Seekonk, MA, formally of North Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring wife and children.
He was the loving husband of Diana (Simeone) Maccarone. Son of Anne (Donfrancesco) Maccarone and the late Edward D. Maccarone Sr., born April 7, 1951 in Providence, RI. Proud and loving father of Jenna Robbio and husband Steven, Kristen Giardina and husband Joseph, Laurie Camara and husband Mark, and son Edward Maccarone III. Also cherished "Papa" of Zachary Robbio. Brother to David Maccarone and wife Lisa. "Uncle Ed" to four nieces and four nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 PM with his funeral on Tuesday at 9 AM from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in St. Margaret Catholic Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford, followed by entombment in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For complete obituary visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com