1/1
Edward Dante Maccarone Jr.
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACCARONE JR., EDWARD DANTE
69, of Seekonk, MA, formally of North Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by his adoring wife and children.
He was the loving husband of Diana (Simeone) Maccarone. Son of Anne (Donfrancesco) Maccarone and the late Edward D. Maccarone Sr., born April 7, 1951 in Providence, RI. Proud and loving father of Jenna Robbio and husband Steven, Kristen Giardina and husband Joseph, Laurie Camara and husband Mark, and son Edward Maccarone III. Also cherished "Papa" of Zachary Robbio. Brother to David Maccarone and wife Lisa. "Uncle Ed" to four nieces and four nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, 4-7 PM with his funeral on Tuesday at 9 AM from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM in St. Margaret Catholic Church, 1098 Pawtucket Avenue, Rumford, followed by entombment in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For complete obituary visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Funeral
09:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 1, 2020
My love and prayers for Eddie and his family. Eddie was one of my first students at St Mary’s, a very happy and generous little boy. Rest In Peace Eddie. Margaret Egan cnd
Margaret Egan
Teacher
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved