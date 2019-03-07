|
|
DeSILVA, EDWARD
85, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane (Teal) DeSilva; father of Audrey Troll, Claudia Pearson, Carla Thurston, Denys Russo, Joel DeSilva and the late David DeSilva; step father of Robert and David Bradbury.
Funeral Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 8:00 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Visiting hours Friday 4-8 pm. Full obituary and condolences at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019