LAROSE, Edward E.
85, of Lincoln, formerly of Cumberland, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Rhode Island Veterans Hospital, Providence. He was the husband of the late Arlene (Rainville) LaRose.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Euclid and Annette (Drogue) LaRose. He resided in Lincoln for the past 19 years, previously residing in Cumberland.
Mr. LaRose was a United States Army veteran. Following his active duty service, he joined the Army National Guard.
Edward was employed by the Standard Nut and Bolt Company for 48 years, retiring in 1999.
He was a communicant of St. Jude Church. He was a former volunteer for the Jeanne Jugan Residence. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, bowling, camping but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He leaves his children, Edward J. LaRose and his wife Joanne of North Providence, Diane Janicki and her husband Kevin of Warwick, and Lisa Beauvais and her husband David of Raynham, MA; his sister Cheryl Mefford of Cumberland; his grandchildren, Joshua and Brandyn LaRose; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was the grandfather of the late Brittany LaRose Harnois and brother of the late Estelle Wall, Joan Hollis, Annette Kane, and Mary Daniel.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Ed's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM and continue on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 8 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9 AM in the St. Jude Church, Front Street, Lincoln. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019