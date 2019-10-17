|
|
McHale, Edward E., Jr
"Buddy"
It is with profound sadness and heartache that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Buddy, on Sunday, October 13, 2019, who lived an extraordinary life, and experienced and accomplished more in his 57 years then most of us will in two lifetimes.
Born on October 2, 1962 to Loretta (Mello) McHale -Clark and the late Edward E. McHale.
Bud was raised in the Washington Park section of Providence, where he made lifelong friends.
Although Bud was born with slight development delays, that would not hold him back!! Briefly he attended Meeting St. School, he then attended and was well educated at Crotched Mountain School in New Hampshire – until he was 21, coming home every weekend.
Having Loretta for a mom is proof that Angels do live on earth- with her love, devotion, and dedication she left no stone unturned to get Bud the best, most cutting edge treatment available, (at a time when turning over stones was not fashionable, but that did not matter to mom), which led to Bud excelling more than anyone ever expected.
His list of accomplishments are endless, but include a 30 year career in the maintenance department of Johnston and Wales University, where he received several awards and accolades for his hard work and dedication.
Bud also attended the "Very Special Arts Program" at RISD for over 20 years – a program for special adults like him. Occasionally, RISD would display this art work, and one of Bud's pieces was purchased. Low and behold, the McHale's had a paid artist in the family!! Buds life was filled with so much love, the countless people that he leaves behind include his amazing heartbroken, and faithful mother Loretta (Mello) McHale Clark, his loving siblings, Debra Constantino, who was so grateful to have Bud as her best friend, his adoring sister Donna Lima-Johnson and her husband Ronald Johnson, whom he shared a special friendship and brotherhood with Bud that will never be replaced, and his loving younger brother Brian McHale and his girlfriend Jessica Tuchon.
Bud is also survived by his incredible and very special uncle Br. John McHale, AKA Uncle Jack, who was by Buds side thru thick and thin throughout his life. There was never a Sunday that Uncle Jack did not visit Bud and bring him his "Dunkin Tea" and often a great/significant tee shirt, and lots of laughs, and always so much love. Buds life was incredibly enriched because Uncle Jack was in it.
He is also survived by his beloved nephew Williams A. Lima Jr. and niece Sydny McHale, and he loved both of them beyond words.
Bud is also privileged to be survived by his special cousin Sue Egan and husband Don Rodriques and their children Maddy, Hannah, and Sam, who were always there for Bud for anything he needed, especially a good laugh and lots of love. They have always been just a phone call away!
He also leaves behind his heartbroken stepbrothers Bobby and Lisa Clark, Steven and Lisa Clark and Brian Clark, and also loving sister in law Kris Clark and step nieces and nephews Jake, Seth, Maisey, Bella and Andrew.
Bud was blessed to have had Tony and the late Gloria Enos, his "work mom and dad" at Johnson and Wales for over 30 years, they truly loved him as a son, for which we will always be grateful.
He was also the companion of the late Debbie Romano for 25 years.
This world is a much better place because Buddy was in it. Anyone who knew him understood what a privilege it was to know someone so very special.
There were so many things that Buddy enjoyed in his life, including traveling with his mom to Florida, and California to visit his Uncle John Mello, family get-togethers, MeTV, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, being the first on the dance floor, feeding his birds, and being glad to help anyone he could, and a few cold Bud Lites!!
He also leaves behind many cousins and aunts that loved him dearly. Our family is so grateful to have cousin Sue McHale and her husband Michael Feschera, who were there for Bud during some very difficult times.
Bud happily lived in Bristol for the past 25 years.
Our beloved Buddy was one of the few people that truly not only lived up to his potential, but surpassed it by far.
The honor and enrichment of our lives was having Bud in it.
Bud not only leaves behind his incredible spirit, but he will also live on through his gift of organ donation.
If you desire, a donation in Buddy's name to "The Mike Terry Fund" PO Box. 72832, Providence RI 02907 would be gratefully appreciated.
Until we meet again Bud, please continue to soar!
A celebration of Buddy's life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 11:00 – 1:00 PM
Followed by a Prayer Service at 1:00pm in the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019