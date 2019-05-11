|
ASPRINIO, Edward F., M.D.
93, of Warwick, RI, died on May 9, 2019. He was the husband of 61 years of Anna (Keegan) Asprinio whom he met at St. Joseph's Hospital while completing his medical residency. He was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Scungio) Asprinio.
He was a longtime communicant of Saint Rose and Clement Parish and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.
He served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946 aboard the USS John R. Pierce. Upon returning to the United States, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Rhode Island and his medical degree from the University of Bologna, Italy. While in Italy, he was the pitcher for the Calsalecchio Calze Verdi (Green Sox).
He practiced family medicine in Warwick, Rhode Island for over 50 years. He also served as an emergency department physician at Kent County Memorial Hospital, as an associate medical examiner for the state of Rhode Island, as a physician in the University of Rhode Island infirmary and as a team physician for University of Rhode Island athletic department
He was an active member of the Rhode Island chapter of the Bologna University Alumni Association, past president of Kent County Memorial Hospital Medical Staff and past president of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
His continued love for baseball was evident in his coaching activities in the Continental Little League and Warwick Police Athletic League.
He was as avid fan of the New England Patriots, New York Yankees and the University of Rhode Island Rams. Being all about faith, family and friends, his favorite pastimes were conversation and participating in events with his loved ones.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughter in law Drs. David and Kimberly Asprinio; his daughter and son in law Dr. Jane and Edward O'Brien; his son Mr. Mark Asprinio; his son and daughter in law Mr. Steven and Jeannine Asprinio; his daughter and son in law Mrs. Karen and John Tobin. And his most prized possessions: his grandchildren: Elizabeth Asprinio, Edward Tobin, Michael Asprinio, Eric Asprinio and Frederick Asprinio. He is also survived by his brother Donald Asprinio, his sister Barbara Piccirilli, brother in law Anthony Piccirilli, sister-in-laws Dorothy Asprinio, Jean Asprinio and Rose Asprinio and brother in law and sister in law Thomas and Eileen Keegan.
He was predeceased by his son John, his brothers Alfred, Paul and Carl Asprinio and his brother-in-laws Joseph, Bernard and Vincent Keegan.
His funeral will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at 9 AM from Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Clement Church, Long Street. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours, Sunday 3-7 pm. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 11, 2019