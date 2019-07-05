|
|
Bourdon, Edward F.
Edward F. Bourdon of Celebration, FL, died June 30, 2019 in Orlando. The husband of Nancy M. Bourdon, née Donovan, and son of the late Normand J. and Genevieve (Fitzpatrick) Bourdon, Ed was born December 29, 1946 in Providence, RI.
A 1964 graduate of Our Lady of Providence (OLP) High School and acclaimed student athlete, Ed played third base and was selected as first team All-State. He led his American Legion team to the state baseball championship and made the state all-star People-to-People cross-cultural initiative team that played in South America. He led OLP's basketball team to the state championship tournament and he later earned spots on the Army's baseball and basketball teams in Germany.
After graduating from the College of the Holy Cross in 1968, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army. He returned to OLP as a teacher and coach after his honorable discharge. He went on to earn his MBA from Bryant College and began his executive career. Ed was one of the R.I.-based G-Tech Corporation's first employees. He managed G-Tech's operations in R.I. and later New York, one of the world's largest lottery operations. After a distinguished career, Ed retired as G-Tech's Vice President of New York Operations.
While Ed will be remembered for his many academic, athletic, and professional accomplishments, the most memorable aspects of his life are unequivocally his Catholic faith, his devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family, and his commitment to coaching and mentoring all around him. His experience as athlete and coach prepared him to coach his favorite team — his children and grandchildren, for whom he was an endless source of encouragement.
Ed and his dear wife Nancy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in March. They had four children including their late infant daughter Mary Angela. Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy; their daughter, Amy-Elizabeth; their sons, Christopher (and wife Kimberly) and Jon-Patrick (and wife Katherine); five brothers, Paul, David, Peter, Thomas, and Very Rev. Norman W. Bourdon; two sisters, Sr. Mary Bourdon, RJM and Judith Padula; and, eight grandchildren: Genevieve, Patrick, Edward (Teddy) Cora, Mark, Luke, Olivia, and Edward (Eddie).
Calling hours will be Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5 to 8 PM. Services begin at 9:30AM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from the Holt Funeral Home (Woonsocket) followed by a funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church (Cumberland). Burial, with Military Honors, to follow in Resurrection Cemetery (Cumberland). In lieu of flowers, a special needs educational fund was established for the benefit of Ed's grandchildren Mark and Luke. Email [email protected] for details.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 5, 2019