HOGAN, EDWARD F.
"Ed" was born March 3, 1936. He passed at the age of 84 on May 3, 2020. Born in Providence, Rhode Island to Christopher and Mary (Farrell) Hogan, he was the youngest of five sons.
Ed graduated in 1953 from LaSalle Academy and was a member of Archconfraternity 2, 3, 4.
In 1962 he and Joyce Deary were married. They had four children: Kathleen, Patrick, Kevin and Eileen.
His entire work career was with American Airlines. He started at T.F. Green (PVD) in operations and retired from Miami International (MIA).
Retirement years consisted of wintering in Florida and summering at Camp Westwood YMCA in Coventry, Rhode Island.
Ed was a member of the Moose Lodge.
Being one to start the day early, Ed spent many mornings at the gym working out, fishing, playing tennis or running. He accomplished a life goal of running 26.2 miles by training and crossing the finish line at the Miami Marathon.
He valued all his friendships, especially with his cousin, Beverly Quirk and lifelong best friend, Harry Day.
Ed always had a positive attitude and spoke kindly of others. His conversations started with a salutation and more times than not ended with his favorite saying… "Bend your knees and follow through."
Published in The Providence Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020