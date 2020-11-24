1/1
Edward F. Pelletier Jr.
PELLETIER, Edward F., Jr.
83 passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Eleanor (DelVicario) Pelletier and former husband of the late Joan E. (Bennette) Pelletier. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward F. and Lillian (Schatzman) Pelletier, Sr. Edward was the loving father of Denise J. DiSaia (David, Sr.), Edward F. Pelletier, III WPD (Ret), Paul A. Pelletier (Michelle) and Bonnie L. Pelletier-Donahue; stepfather of Lisa Arsenault and Nicole Colannino; loving grandfather of David, Jr., Darcie, Rachelle, Kayla, Madison, Samantha, Ashleigh, Ava and Emma; loving great grandfather of Alice, Sydney, Tony, Anthony, Milo and Lucille; brother of Shirley Reccko and the late Paul Masse. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Edward was a Navy veteran serving on the USS Berdo. When he got out of the Navy, he worked for Wash Burn Wire. He then founded Pelletier Painting and Eddie's 529 Club which he established in 1976. He sponsored and coached many sports youth teams throughout the years and humbly was known for helping many people. He loved spending time with his family especially at his summer home in Narragansett and spending time with his wife, Eleanor, in Florida. Ed was an exceptional father, papa and friend. His last words were "I loved my life."
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation and Celebration of Life Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11am-12:30pm at the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be private in All Saints Cemetery, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
November 23, 2020
To Bonnie and family, we are so sad to hear of your dad passing. God bless you all at this difficult time.
Glenn and Barbara Rezendes
Barbara Rezendes
Friend
