Edward F. Pereira
PEREIRA, EDWARD F.,
60 of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Son of the late Jose and Palmira (Fontes) Pereira, Ed is survived by his sister, Millie Senra (Octavio) of Asheboro, NC and Dartmouth, MA, his brother, Jaime Pereira (Lucy) of North Dartmouth, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed will be truly missed by many dear friends, especially his former partner and best friend, Jim Rocchio of North Providence.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Edward's memory may be made to Broadway Cares at https://broadwaycares.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
