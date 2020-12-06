PEREIRA, EDWARD F.,
60 of North Providence, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Son of the late Jose and Palmira (Fontes) Pereira, Ed is survived by his sister, Millie Senra (Octavio) of Asheboro, NC and Dartmouth, MA, his brother, Jaime Pereira (Lucy) of North Dartmouth, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. Ed will be truly missed by many dear friends, especially his former partner and best friend, Jim Rocchio of North Providence.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Edward's memory may be made to Broadway Cares at https://broadwaycares.org
