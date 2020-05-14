|
HANLEY JR, EDWARD FRANCIS
70, of East Providence, RI passed away on May 10, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Ludlow, MA on May 18, 1949 and raised in Springfield, MA, he was the only son of the late Edward and Catharine (Hedenberg) Hanley. A graduate of Tufts University in Medford, MA, Edward worked most recently at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island as an Assistant Vice President before retiring in 2013. Edward will be remembered for his great and unique sense of humor, his love of cooking, his intellect, and his interest in history.
Along with his parents, Edward was predeceased by his sister, Mary Tedeschi Middleton of Springfield, MA. Edward is survived by his children Nicholas "Nick" Hanley and Kristin (Onesios) of Wayne, NJ and Jane Hanley and Steven (Lowery) of Alexandria, VA, his siblings, Catharine Castonguay and her husband Robert of Old Lyme, CT, Janet Schnuth and her husband Calvin "Butch" of Bethel Park, PA, and Joann Vogel and her husband Michael of Malvern, PA. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews and many many great friends. Edward's greatest joy in life was being Papi to his two grandchildren, Claire and James Hanley of Wayne, NJ.
During the last few months of his life Edward was lovingly cared for by Irene Kolberg of North Kingstown, RI.
Due to the current limitations on gatherings, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date, when it is safe to gather. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 or Save the Bay 100 Save The Bay Drive, Providence, RI 02905.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2020