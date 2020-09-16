1/1
Edward G. Di Giulio
Di GIULIO, EDWARD G.
81, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, formerly of North Providence, died on September 11, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Vito and Mary (Caranci) Di Giulio and brother of the late Marjorie Di Giulio.
Edward worked for Farm Credit Bank for many years, retiring in 1993. He was a graduate of North Providence High School, Class of 1956 and University of South Carolina, Class of 1971. He also served in the United States Air Force.
A talented magician, he appeared on the Hollywood Palace, the Tonight Show, and performed on the Playboy Circuit, all under the name of "Ed Dunhill".
Edward is survived by his daughter, Angela Davis (Mark) of Leesville, SC, his brother, Kenneth Di Giulio of Paradise, PA, his aunt, Helen Imbriaco (Eddie) of Lincoln, two nieces, four nephews, and numerous cousins.
His funeral service will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12 Noon in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Visitation will be held from 11 am until the service begins. Burial with military honors will be private due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
SEP
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
