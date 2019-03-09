The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory
1278 Park Ave.
Cranston, RI
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory
1278 Park Ave.
Cranston, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
DiMUCCIO, EDWARD G.
87, of Cranston, passed on March 5, 2019 at RI Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Paula A. (Mercurio) DiMuccio. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Gaetano and Amelinda (Marcaccio) DiMuccio. He was a lifetime resident of Cranston and summered in Matunuck Beach for over 56 years.
Edward served in the US Navy aboard the USS CJ Badger during the Korean War. He co-founded Grove Oil Service with his brothers Thomas and Anthony. In 1978, he assumed the position of Superintendent of State Piers/Harbor Master for the RI DEM Coastal Resources. Mr. DiMuccio was very active in his community. He served as Vice Chair of the Cranston Democratic City Committee for many years and was a former member of the Ward 3 Democratic Ward Committee. He thoroughly enjoyed proudly representing his constituents in Ward 3 as a Cranston City Councilman for 8 years, never missing a meeting, and also served on the Cranston Zoning Board. During his tenure, Edward was key in the acquisition of federal monies to develop the Spectacle Pond Recreational Complex and was proud to have the complex named in his honor. He was a lifelong member of the BPO Elks and the St. Mary's Feast Society, served as a member and president for both the Cranston Social Club and the FD Roosevelt Club, and served as Commander of the John E. Cooney Post Unit #84. He is a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Church.
He was dearly loved by his children and grandchildren. Edward is survived by his 3 loving children; daughter Paula Ann DiMuccio and Casey Johnson of Matunuck, son Edward Guy DiMuccio and Jenna Cragan, and son Brian J. DiMuccio and his wife Marianne of Kingston, and his 4 adoring grandchildren; Emily, Violet, Brian, and Kasey. He was the brother of the late Anthony, Edith, Ethel, Esther, Thomas DiMuccio, and Flora DeNardo. He was the brother-in-law of John Lanni and the late Lois Lanni of Cranston, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be Sunday 4-8 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
