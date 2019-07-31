Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gendron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward G. Gendron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward G. Gendron Obituary
GENDRON, EDWARD G.
79, of Scottdale Georgia, departed this life on June 30, 2019. Brother of Veronica (Siembab) Brouillard and the late Howard S. Gendron.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Coventry. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours and flowers respectfully omitted. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.