|
|
GENDRON, EDWARD G.
79, of Scottdale Georgia, departed this life on June 30, 2019. Brother of Veronica (Siembab) Brouillard and the late Howard S. Gendron.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Vincent de Paul Church, Coventry. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours and flowers respectfully omitted. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 31, 2019