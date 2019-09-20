|
|
STOPA, M.D., EDWARD G.
of East Greenwich, RI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 65 years of age after a brief and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the loving and devoted husband of Karen E. (Madras) Stopa, M.D for 39 years.
Edward was born July 6, 1954 in Newark, NJ. He was the son of the late Peter and Jadwiga (Juchniewicz) Stopa. Edward is survived by his four daughters: Emily S. Stopa and John MacMillan Jr., Eva K. Stopa, Eliza R. Stopa and Arielle M. Stopa; his four grandchildren: Olivia and Sophie MacMillan and Ezra and Avielle Stopa; his sister-in-laws, Carol Stopa and Eva Madras; brother-in-law, Mark Madras, and his two nephews: Jonathan and Richard Madras. He is predeceased by his brother, Peter Stopa.
Dr. Stopa has a vast list of accomplishments. Most recently he was a Professor of Pathology and Neurosurgery at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University as well as the Director of Neuropathology at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the Director of the Brown Brain Bank for Dementia and Related Disorders and a Medical Advisor to the Alzheimer's Association of Rhode Island.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Manning Hall, 21 Prospect Street, Providence, RI at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, the family invites guests to a reception at The Brown Faculty Club, 1 Bannister Street, Providence, RI. The buildings are on the Brown University campus and are within walking distance of each other. For full obituary and condolences, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019