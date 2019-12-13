Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Saints John & Paul Church
341 South Main St.
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Gentile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Gentile Obituary
GENTILE, EDWARD
89, died December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne Marie L. (Bessette) Gentile for 63 years; Father of Michael E. Gentile, Edward E. Gentile (Mary), Marie Y. Ward (Timothy) and Daniel B. Gentile. Grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 1. Visiting hours Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 3 pm - 5 pm at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 am in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or the () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -