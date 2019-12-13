|
GENTILE, EDWARD
89, died December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Anne Marie L. (Bessette) Gentile for 63 years; Father of Michael E. Gentile, Edward E. Gentile (Mary), Marie Y. Ward (Timothy) and Daniel B. Gentile. Grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 1. Visiting hours Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 3 pm - 5 pm at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10:30 am in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment with military honors at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or the () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019