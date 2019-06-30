|
BOYAJIAN, EDWARD H.
age 75, of Church Avenue, Warwick, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at West Shore Health Center. He was the husband of Carol E. (Jones) Boyajian.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Joseph and Gladys F. (Brown) Boyajian, he lived in Warwick for most of his life. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Boyajian was a truck driver, and a 30-year member of Teamsters Local # 251. He retired in1999.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Charles W. Boyajian of East Providence; two daughters, Kathleen A. Boyajian of Warwick and Karen M Cooney and her husband James, of Warwick; a brother, James W. Boyajian of Warwick; three grandchildren, Karin Cooney, Megan Cooney, and Gavin Cooney; and three great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Josephine Boyajian.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a committal service, with military honors, on Tuesday, July 2, at 10:30 a.m. in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter. (Please gather just inside the cemetery entrance.) Please omit flowers. Contributions made in his memory to the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center, 3445 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019