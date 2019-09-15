|
|
Cunningham, Edward "Ned" Hugh
Edward "Ned" Hugh Cunningham, 80, of San Diego, CA, passed away on August 30, after an 18 month battle with lung cancer. Ned was born in Providence, the son of Edward and Dorothy (McMahon), was raised on Mission Place with his sister, Paula. He graduated from Mt Pleasant HS and URI. After college, Ned served 4 years in the US Army, stationed in San Francisco. He then relocated to Southern California, worked for Allendale Insurance until his retirement to Palm Desert, CA.
Ned was the father of Kevin (Suzan) of Newbury Park, CA and Kyle (Danielle) of San Diego, the grandfather of Katherine, Kamille, and Brittnie. He is also survived by his wife Bonnie of Totowa, NJ and his sister's daughters and sons.
To honor Ned, please consider a donation to Fund #6764 - Lung Cancer Precision Oncology Research at the UCSD Health Moores Cancer Center https://espi.ucsd.edu/make-a-gift
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019