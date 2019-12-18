Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas Church
Fruit Hill Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gemma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Gemma


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Gemma Obituary
GEMMA, EDWARD J.
83, of Johnston, formerly of North Providence, passed away Friday. He was the husband of the late Paula (Saritelli) Gemma. They were married 35 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Alduino and Antonetta (Belmonte) Gemma.
He is survived by two sons, Steven M. Gemma of MA, and Michael J. Gemma of IN; a daughter, Kerri-Ann Morrison of Foster; a brother, Robert Gemma of North Providence; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Annette, Joseph, Alphonse and Anthony Gemma.
His funeral with visitation will be held Thursday at 8:30 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Thomas Church, Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Butterfield Home And Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -