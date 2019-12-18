|
GEMMA, EDWARD J.
83, of Johnston, formerly of North Providence, passed away Friday. He was the husband of the late Paula (Saritelli) Gemma. They were married 35 years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Alduino and Antonetta (Belmonte) Gemma.
He is survived by two sons, Steven M. Gemma of MA, and Michael J. Gemma of IN; a daughter, Kerri-Ann Morrison of Foster; a brother, Robert Gemma of North Providence; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Annette, Joseph, Alphonse and Anthony Gemma.
His funeral with visitation will be held Thursday at 8:30 AM from The Butterfield Home, 500 Pontiac Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Thomas Church, Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019