MANNI, III, EDWARD J. "EDDIE"
30, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence. Born in Providence, Eddie was the son of Edward J. Manni, Jr. of Cranston and the late Donna Piccoli-Matera. He was loved by his stepmother Sheshai Lafountaine. He was the cherished father of Carter and loving companion to his girlfriend Holly Hinkson. Eddie was a grandson of Carol Manni and Edward J. Manni, Sr. He was the dear brother of Eugene Matera, Jr., Joseph Matera, David Matera, and Sharlene Matera. Eddie was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Eddie was a cement mason for Local 40 at Cherokee Construction in Warwick. He was also the owner of Top Notch Concrete.
His funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.