McCRYSTAL, Edward J. Jr.
96, of Concord, MA, formerly of Rehoboth, MA and Hyannis Port, MA, died Aug. 23, 2019. Husband of the late Mary (Veolitze) and Eileen (McHugh). Father of Neil of Westerly, RI, Mark and his wife Anne of Concord, MA and the late Edward J. III. Grandfather of Matthew and John, and great grandfather of Juliana. Brother of the late Rita Morton, Vincent and Robert. Also leaves many nieces and nephews. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave, Lexington, MA 02421. Army Air Corps Veteran-WWII. For his full obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2019