|
|
McNALLY, JR., EDWARD J.
88, of North Kingstown, died March 30, 2019. Husband of Anne M. (Warren) McNally; father of Kelly McLaughlin, Mark McNally (Sherry) and Christopher McNally (Kelly); grandfather of seven.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Burial will follow in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours Friday 4-7pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown. For full obituary and condolences visit: FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 3, 2019