Edward J. Medeiros Obituary
MEDEIROS, EDWARD J.
age 67, formerly of Warwick, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Oak Hill Center in Pawtucket.
Born in Providence, the son of the late Joseph C. Medeiros, Jr. and Mary I. (Hamel) Medeiros, he was the father of James Joseph Medeiros. He lived in Pawtucket for the past two years.
Mr. Medeiros had been employed in jewelry manufacturing.
He enjoyed baseball, fishing, and being with family and friends.
He is survived by three sisters, Joan E. Bradbury of Foster, Eleanor Messier of West Warwick, and Kathleen Jubinville and her husband Alan, of Warwick; and his nieces and nephews, Michael, Raymond, Cheryl, Carleen, Teresa, Renee, Lisa, Alan, Jessica, and Kaitlyn.
His burial will be private. A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to COVID-19 Response Fund-United Way of Rhode Island, Finance Dept., 50 Valley St., Providence, RI 02909. To leave condolences, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
