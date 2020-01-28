|
|
Picard, Jr., Edward J.
85, passed peacefully on January 13, 2020 with his loving wife, Mary (Abrahamson) by his side. Born in Providence, son of the late Edward J. Picard, Sr. and Mary R. (Fasula) Picard.
He also leaves his children: Michael (Amy) of Windermere, FL; David (Barbara) of Yardley, PA; Jamie (Chris) of Tampa, FL and Washington, DC; grandchildren: Lauren and Nicolas Picard, Nathan Picard, and Alec and Taylor Coutroulis.
Memorial Mass Saturday February 1st at 11AM in St. Philip Church, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For online condolences, visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020