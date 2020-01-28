Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Philip Church,
Greenville, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Picard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Picard Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Picard Jr. Obituary
Picard, Jr., Edward J.
85, passed peacefully on January 13, 2020 with his loving wife, Mary (Abrahamson) by his side. Born in Providence, son of the late Edward J. Picard, Sr. and Mary R. (Fasula) Picard.
He also leaves his children: Michael (Amy) of Windermere, FL; David (Barbara) of Yardley, PA; Jamie (Chris) of Tampa, FL and Washington, DC; grandchildren: Lauren and Nicolas Picard, Nathan Picard, and Alec and Taylor Coutroulis.
Memorial Mass Saturday February 1st at 11AM in St. Philip Church, Greenville. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For online condolences, visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -