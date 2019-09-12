|
D'ARCY, EDWARD JOSEPH
often described by his loved ones as living as though he never had a bad day in his life, lived fully and passed peacefully at the age of 93. Ed had the innate ability to make every person he came in contact with feel uniquely special, a trait very much appreciated by his large, devoted family. He often talked about how he fell in love at first sight with his wife Eileen, and that love remained constant throughout their 66 year marriage. Proud father to Brian, Mary Jo, Eileen, Tom, Kevin, Jane and Sheila, he was adored by his children, their spouses Pam, Joe, Joan, Dawn and Marc and his seventeen grandchildren. Ed was born March 19, 1926 in Providence, RI, and grew up in the Fruit Hill neighborhood of North Providence. On his 18th birthday he graduated from North Providence High School early to enlist in the Army Air Corps where he was a tail gunner on a B17 for the 100th Bomb Group during WWII. He raised his family in Cranston, RI and Reading, MA, and spent summers in the house he built in Green Hill, RI. Ed worked his entire 36 year career for New England Telephone and retired to Fort Myers, Florida with Eileen, where he finally had time to work on his golf game to varying degrees of success. Quick to laugh, slow to anger, Ed was known for being a jokester and always laughed first and loudest at his own jokes. Proud of his Irish heritage, Ed loved all things Ireland, and could often be heard singing his favorite Irish songs to his grandchildren who loved being around their loving, silly, funny Da. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:30am in St. James Chapel, 2079 Matunuck School House Rd, Charlestown. Burial with military honors will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019