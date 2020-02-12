|
|
Donovan, Sr., Edward Joseph
71, of Charlestown, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
His funeral will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. George Maronite Church, Cranston. Calling Hours on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-7PM. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020