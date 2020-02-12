Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Donovan Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Joseph Donovan Sr. Obituary
Donovan, Sr., Edward Joseph
71, of Charlestown, died on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
His funeral will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9:00AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. George Maronite Church, Cranston. Calling Hours on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4-7PM. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -