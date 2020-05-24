|
Bishop, Edward K.
Edward Keith Bishop, 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was the husband of the late Gwendoline (Wilson) Bishop.
Born in Brockmoor, Kingswinford, U.D., England, he was the son the late Henry and Lillian (Jones) Bishop.
Edward was employed as a Textile Engineer for many years before his retirement.
Edward is survived by his children, Christopher Bishop (Trang), David Bishop (MaeAnn), Craig Bishop (Leanna), Allison Gilgore (Mike), his brothers, Michael Bishop and Geoff Bishop a sister, Kathleen Brown, his grandchildren, Samuel, Kenneth, Danielle, Joshua, Dominic, David, Jr., and Caleb Bishop, and his great grandchildren, Justin and Katelyn Bangs and Caidence and Gaige Bishop. Edward was also the brother of the late William Bishop.
All services were private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020