|
|
MAC COY, EDWARD K. SR
Edward K. Mac Coy Sr., 90, of Coventry, RI passed away at home on February 20, 2020, after a brief illness. He was the husband of Delores (Jerolymack) Mac Coy. They were married for sixty-nine years. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was the oldest son of the late Leon and Mildred (Burtis) Mac Coy, Sr.
Ed was very industrious and worked from the time he was thirteen years old. His father owned a repair garage in Philadelphia where Ed learned how to work on car and truck engines. He graduated from Murrell Dobbins Vocational Technical School. He also worked on a dairy farm and his last job in Philadelphia was at the Tastykake bakery.
A few years after his marriage, he and Doe along with his firstborn son Eddie, moved to Coventry to help run a motel business that his father purchased. While working at the motel, he also worked as a machinist at various machine shops across the state. Providing for his family was always his number one priority.
He finished his career at Davis Standard in Pawcatuck, CT. He worked there for thirty years and retired from his position in the methods engineering department. He excelled at machine programming and was known for his precision and attention to detail in his work.
Ed was a member of the Coventry-West Greenwich Elks for many years. He was an avid fan of the Boston Bruins. He enjoyed talking politics and debating current events. He always had an opinion, and never hesitated to express it. He gave advice willingly and instilled in his children and grandchildren the power of perseverance and hard work in meeting goals.
In addition to his wife Delores, he leaves his six children; Edward K Mac Coy, Jr. (Virginia), John K. Mac Coy, Sr. (Denise), Linda Poulos (Peter), Carol O'Donnell (Steve Chipparoni), Michael K. Mac Coy, Sr. and Tracy Perry.
His ten beloved grandchildren; Patrick and Stacey O'Donnell, John K Mac Coy, Jr (Sara), Graham Mac Coy (Nicole), Daniel Mac Coy, Emily Lynch (Matt), Michael K. Mac Coy, Jr., Ashley Mac Coy, and Anthony and Amy Perry.
He also leaves his sisters; Claire Bettez and Elaine Edwards (Ed). His brother in law Bud (Doris) Jerolymack. He was predeceased by his brother Leon Mac Coy, Jr and by his brother in law Richard Bettez and sister and brother in law Geraldine and Robert Heaton.
He also leaves his six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Gorton-Menard Funeral Home & Crematory, 721 Washington Street, Coventry, RI. Calling hours will be held prior from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Burial to follow will be at Greenwood Burial Grounds, Coventry, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Care NE, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886
For online condolences please visit www.gortonmenardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2020