Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
333 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
Edward L. Fielding Obituary
FIELDING, EDWARD L.
age 91, of Bonita Springs, Florida, and formerly of Warwick, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m., in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. The family will receive friends at the church for an hour prior to the mass, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020
