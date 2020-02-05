|
|
FIELDING, EDWARD L.
age 91, of Bonita Springs, Florida, and formerly of Warwick, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m., in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. The family will receive friends at the church for an hour prior to the mass, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2020