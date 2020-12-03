1/1
Edward L. Senez
1930 - 2020
SENEZ, EDWARD L.
89, passed away November 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia A. (Potter) Senez. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
December 1, 2020
Uncle Ed you were the best uncle any of us could have hoped for, you were always there for all of us. On camping trips, painting my living room, or cleaning my kitchen after big holiday dinners. When we were all little you had the patience of a saint, never raising your voice no matter how annoying I am am sure we were. All the fun and laughter through the years including at the Dr.s office when you admitted I was your favorite !!!! Much to my sister’s dismay I know you are in heaven with all who loved you and have passed on. Just to let you know I will miss you terribly!!!love your favorite❤ May you Rest In Peace love Cheryl
