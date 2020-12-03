Uncle Ed you were the best uncle any of us could have hoped for, you were always there for all of us. On camping trips, painting my living room, or cleaning my kitchen after big holiday dinners. When we were all little you had the patience of a saint, never raising your voice no matter how annoying I am am sure we were. All the fun and laughter through the years including at the Dr.s office when you admitted I was your favorite !!!! Much to my sister’s dismay I know you are in heaven with all who loved you and have passed on. Just to let you know I will miss you terribly!!!love your favorite❤ May you Rest In Peace love Cheryl

