JOSEPH, EDWARD M. "BIG ED"
56, of Johnston, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of Edward Joseph and Marie (Tomao) Powell. Edward was predeceased by his step-father Richard Powell.
Edward worked as an operator for the Central Landfill in Johnston. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid bowler. He was an all-around great guy who truly loved life and spending time with his family.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his loving daughters, Amanda M. Joseph of East Providence and Gianna L. Joseph of CA. He was "Big Papa" to his cherished granddaughters, Layla, Lillyana and Giavanna. He is also survived by his dear brothers, Richard, Robert and Michael Joseph, all of Johnston.
His funeral service and burial will be private. A live-stream of his funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21st at 10:00am at www.Facebook.com/NardolilloFH.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020