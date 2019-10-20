Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
R.I. Veterans Cemetery Exeter
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Ponte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward M. Ponte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward M. Ponte Obituary
Ponte , Edward M.
89, went to heaven on September 15, 2019. He lived in Port St. Lucie FL, formerly of R.I. Born in Providence. He served 23 years in the US Navy and retired as a decorated Chief Petty Officer. He is predeased by his wife Margaret R. Ponte and son Edward M. Ponte Jr. Survived by his son Anthony Ponte, daughter Gail Giardina (Joseph), grandchildren Emili Ponte, Megan Ponte Rose (Ryan), Joshua Ponte. Service held at the R.I. Veterans Cemetery Exeter on October 22, 2019 at 12:00pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.