Ponte , Edward M.
89, went to heaven on September 15, 2019. He lived in Port St. Lucie FL, formerly of R.I. Born in Providence. He served 23 years in the US Navy and retired as a decorated Chief Petty Officer. He is predeased by his wife Margaret R. Ponte and son Edward M. Ponte Jr. Survived by his son Anthony Ponte, daughter Gail Giardina (Joseph), grandchildren Emili Ponte, Megan Ponte Rose (Ryan), Joshua Ponte. Service held at the R.I. Veterans Cemetery Exeter on October 22, 2019 at 12:00pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019